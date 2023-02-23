Dog Put Down After Attacking Ogemaw Co. Deputy and EMS Worker

A dog had to be put down in Rose City after attacking a deputy and EMS worker during an arrest.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Michael Sholes was making an arrest near S. Bennet St. and Linton St. on Tuesday night. While Sholes was trying to control and handcuff the subject, he was attacked by a dog.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Rose City man, was eventually arrested on his warrant and additional resisting arrest and drug charges.

Advertisement

Deputy Sholes received puncture and laceration wounds to his face and neck when the dog attacked him. He was treated by EMS, taken to the hospital and ultimately released.

After attacking Sholes, the dog then attacked an Ogemaw County EMS employee, biting his face. He was treated for his injuries and also released.

Animal Control was able to catch and euthanize the dog. Deputies are still working to figure out who the owner is.