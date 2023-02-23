Crews Battling Business Fire South of Sault Ste. Marie

Several fire departments are battling a business fire in Chippewa County, just south of Sault St. Marie.

Firefighters got the call just after 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They say the fire is at Proline Auto Shop on the corner of Mackinac Trail and 6 Mile Road in Soo Township.

When they arrived, they say smoke was billowing from the building. There were several explosions from the building while 9&10 was at the scene.

Mackinac Trail is closed between 5 1/2 Mile Road and 6 Mile Road. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to avoid the area.