Consumers Energy Attributes Low Number of Power Outages in Northern Michigan To Recent System Advancements

The nasty weather has caused power outages all over Michigan but not so much here.

Consumers Energy crews have been working around the clock to restore power to more than 230,000 homes and businesses affected by Wednesday night’s storm.

Spokesperson for Consumers, Brian Wheeler, said the outages, primarily to the south of us, was caused by the ice storm that hit those areas.

Consumers Energy also attributed the low number of outages here in northern Michigan to other reasons.

“Certainly the ice was a big factor. Snow is not usually as damaging as ice in terms of its impact. But Consumers Energy has been working hard over the last couple of years to invest in tree trimming, to invest in better, more modern equipment,” said Wheeler.

Consumers Energy said they are continuing to make advancements to their systems. Last year, there were 20% fewer customers that experienced power outages, compared to the year before.