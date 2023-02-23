Consumers Energy: A Force for You - Offering Free Smart Thermostats

Thirty thousand Consumers Energy customers will receive a brand new smart thermostat to assist with monitoring power usage and help the community save some money during these trying times. If you are a consumers energy gas customer, head to the program webpage to see if you qualify for a free Google Nest.

The Google Nest is easy to install, controls temperatures much like an older model thermostat, and will help customers monitor power usage throughout the year, even from their cellphone.

For more information visit the Consumers Energy website.