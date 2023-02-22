Troopers Searching for Suspects Who Stole Dodge Durango from Dealership

Michigan State Police need your help finding a missing car, and the people who stole it.

Troopers were called to Watson’s Manistee Chrysler on Wednesday morning. They say the suspects stole a 2018 Dodge Durango SRT and were caught on surveillance video at the Parkdale Wesco when they fueled up. They were driving a “Destroyer Grey” Dodge Charger and paid cash for their gas.

While we do know there was more than one person involved, troopers have not said how many suspects there were total.

If you see either of these vehicles, or have any other information, please call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.