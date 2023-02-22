Road Crews Work to Keep Roads Clear Throughout Storm

Road crews across Northern Michigan are working to keep roads as winter weather rolls through.

The Grand Traverse County Road Commission Superintendent Jay Saksewski, says road crews will be working non-stop over the next couple days to keep the roads clear.

“Our night shift guys are going to start at 5 p.m. Wednesday and they’re going to push through until five in the morning, and that’s when our day shift will start,” Saksweski explains.

Their main focus starts with emergency routes and state highways. Then they’ll move to local roads that see heavy traffic and finally subdivisions and gravel roads. Saksweski says the snow and wind could make keeping the roads clear difficult.

“Regardless of how often we plow. If it’s blowing especially across open field areas, that snow is going to begin to accumulate on the road and start to make driving a little sketchy,” Saksweski admits.

Road conditions could get worse if temperatures drop around 20 degrees. They say drivers should be extra cautious.

“As always whenever there is bad winter weather like this, leave extra time in you morning commute, expect other people to be traveling at lower speeds, but expect us to be out on the roads doing our job,” Saksweski says.



