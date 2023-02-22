Project Feed the Kids Works with Stocked to Collect Donations

An organization and a company in Traverse City started around the same time a few years ago and now are teaming up.

Stocked is a food delivery service that is still new to Traverse City. When the owner, Broc Crandall, heard about an organization called Project Feed the Kids, he knew he and his company could help out.

Since partnering, Stocked has delivered over $4,000 worth of donations to Project Feed the Kids.

Crandall’s reaction when he heard about Project Feed the Kids was “wow, this is great.” Then when he started Stocked he said “let’s see if we can make it easier for the community to donate some items.”

A link to donate through Stocked to Project Feed the Kids can be found here.

Project Feed the Kids is always in need of donations and links to donate can be found on their Facebook, here.