Meals on Mission: Red Wine Risotto with Beef Medallions

Join Chef John Clements as he creates this dish with “a labor of love.”

Even though Valentine’s Day has officially come and gone for this year, this dish adds a nice touch to a special dinner.

Ingredients

Beef Tenderloin

Michigan Trumpet Mushrooms

Red Wine

Arborio Rice

Onions

Shallots

Butter

Chicken Stock

Heavy Cream

Parsley

Directions

Start by browning the beef tenderloin in a pan, and add a spoonful of “knob” of butter to the pan with it.

Add the sliced mushrooms to the butter to sear. Add the pan to the oven to keep warm.

Toast the rice in a pan while the rice is uncooked. Chef does this step first so the onions don’t burn.

After the rice is toasted, add butter and shallots to the mix. Keep stirring until the rice is fully coated. Then, add the red wine.

When the wine reduces, slowly add in chicken stock. (You can keep the chicken stock warm on the stove).

Stir occasionally to keep it from drying out, and until the rice soaks up the stock and is al dente.

Add in parmesan cheese, a bit of heavy cream, and parsley.

Remove the pan of beef and mushrooms from the oven. Slice the tenderloin into medallions.

To serve, add rice to a dish. Top with the beef medallions, mushrooms and other garnishes.











