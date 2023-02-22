Interlochen Center of the Arts First Ever Girls Basketball Team

There is something new at Interlochen Center for the Arts, which isn’t what you would assume. The art school has a girls basketball team for the first time ever.

It all started at the beginning of the school year when Interlochen Center for the Arts posted a signup sheet for a girls basketball team.

“I love basketball personally, so I really wanted to sign up for the team, and I prayed we had enough girls,” said Kendall Buckley, a freshman on the girls basketball team at Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Luckily, seven girls were ready to play the game at the start of the season.

“It’s hard sometimes to sub out, but we get everyone in the game. It’s wonderful that they’re still committed every week and continue to show up to practice and participate,” said Darya Barna, coach of the girls basketball team at Interlochen Center for the Arts.

The Fighting Blueberries have had two games, one against the Grand Traverse Academy and the other against a home-schooled team.

“We did not win either, but the progression from each was outstanding. 90% of our team had not played a game before,” explained Barna.

“We are very energetic, friendly, have a lot of spunk, we cut and move around, and nobody is drifting off to the side,” said Stella Signorelli, a freshman on the girls basketball team at Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Along the way, they’ve also picked up a few more players bringing their roster to ten.

“These girls are so amazing,” said Buckley. “I’ve been on some teams where the girls don’t respect each other and are not nice to each other. But this team communicates and are actually friends on and off the court, and we support each other.”

The girls have already decided this won’t be their only season. They already have practices scheduled to get ready for next year.

Interlochen Center for the Arts has other teams, including cross country, volleyball, lacrosse and soccer.