How People in Big Rapids Are Preparing for Winter Storm

Roads across Mecosta County were already getting slick Wednesday afternoon as people ran errands and tried to get home before the worst of the storm.

Drivers say they’re gassing up now so they don’t have to Thursday morning.

A lot of area residents, like Cody Libey, who was gassing up at the Beacon & Bridge gas station said they plan to stay put Wednesday night once they make it home.

Advertisement

“We really haven’t ran much errands today. We just kind of stayed in the house and kind of just stayed off the bad roads today,” said Libey.

Most of people we spoke with said they were grabbing essentials like water and batteries in case they lose power in this storm.