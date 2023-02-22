How Much Ice Do the Great Lakes Get?

The Great Lakes cover 94,250 square miles. They are the largest freshwater system on Earth, and the Great Lakes are one of the most recognizable regions because of their unique geographical layout.

Despite their massive combined size, every winter ice forms on the lakes, sometimes almost completely.

Not this year, however. The winter of 2022-23 has had a lack of long periods of cold temperatures, preventing a lot of ice from forming. You would be right if you think this year hasn’t seemed “normal” in terms of how much ice is on the lakes.

In fact, the 1973-2022 average ice coverage for all five Great Lakes combined is 53%, (if you’re into the math, that’s 49,952.5 square miles of ice). For mid to late February, the average ice coverage for the lakes is 35-40%, according to the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL).

Maximum Ice Coverage Maximum Ice Coverage from 1973-2021 (Courtesy NOAA GLERL)

As of Feb. 13 this year, the lakes are just under 7% ice coverage, thanks to temperatures that warmed up into the 40s in 50s between Feb. 6 and Feb.13.

The most ice we have had on the Great Lakes in total since the start of 2023 is 21%, back on Feb. 4. The arctic air that moved over the region around that time helped cool off the lakes enough to form ice.

The amount of ice that forms on the lakes varies from year to year, and it isn’t uncommon for there to be little ice on the lakes.

In 1998, the lowest total amount of seasonal ice was recorded on the Great Lakes - only 14%. This year may see the lowest amount since records began in 1973.

Some years see a lot of ice, however. In 1979, the lakes saw the most ice coverage, with 94% total, on Feb.19. The year 2014 comes in second, with 92% total ice coverage. In 2014, the ice coverage for each Great Lake was:

Lake Huron, 96%

Lake Michigan, 93%

Lake Superior, 95%

Lake Erie, 96%

Lake Ontario, 61%

Using satellite imagery, we can see the amount of ice that is formed on the lakes. It is incredible to compare how the lakes looked in 2014 to the current conditions.

2014 vs. 2023 Satellite imagery showing ice coverage on the Great Lakes in 2014 (left) and Feb. 7 2023 (right). (Photos Courtesy of NOAA, GLERL, NASA, UW-Madison, MODIS)

Many lakes have come very close to completely freezing over, but only Lake Erie and Lake Superior ever have reached 100% ice coverage.

Lake Erie managed to reach 100% ice coverage three times. Once in 1978 on Feb. 8, once on Feb. 12 in 1979, and once on Feb. 5 in 1996.

Lake Superior officially reached 100% ice coverage on March 8, 1996. There is speculation that Lake Superior reached 100% in February 1994 after a period of cold temperatures. However, the official data for that year determines the most amount of ice for the winter that year was 96%.

Mackinaw City Ice in 2020 Hiking the Ice. (Photo Courtesy, Marc)

While we won’t reach our average this year, we can’t rule out future winter seasons bringing enough cold to form plenty of ice. However, scientists have speculated that less ice will be the new normal.





