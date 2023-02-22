Drivers in Traverse City Prepare for Winter Storm

A lot of people in Traverse City are listening to the warnings to stay off the roads and just plan to stay home during the storm. But some local high school students who had snow day on their mind as soon as they saw the forecast say they are ready to go snowboarding “for about 4 hours, go in the lodge, ride for another four hours then head home and get some hot chocolate.”

One driver has some advice for those who are going out, “drive slow, give people a little space and try not to be silly.” He says “being 5 minutes late to where you’re going and getting there safe is a lot better than the alternative.”

And at gas stations, many drivers were out getting gas before the storm hit. They were also going inside the gas station to grab something to keep them warm. Knowing this storm was coming, the station was stocked up on hats, gloves, hand warmers and hot coffee. One employee says they “get a lot of people coming in just getting a hot drink and come inside for a little bit and try to warm up.”

Many of the drivers we talked to were from Northern Michigan. Some plan to stay home while others are use to the winter weather and don’t mind driving in it.