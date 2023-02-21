Woman Killed in Otsego Lake Twp. Crash

Fatal crash On Monday, February 20, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 near mile marker 270 in Otsego Lake Township.

A white passenger car with extensive front-end damage was in the trees of the median, troopers reported.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Ashley Ann Myers from Flint, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling north on I-75 and drove off the left side of the roadway, down the ditch and into the median. The vehicle continued in a straight path through several small trees until it hit a large pine tree, where it came to rest. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers said speed and alcohol are believed to be contributors to the crash.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Otsego Lake Twp. Fire and Rescue, Otsego EMS, Frederic Township Fire Department, and Ron’s Wrecker assisted at the scene.