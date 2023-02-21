Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity Reflects on Jimmy Carter’s Work With the Organization

Since 1984, Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalyn Carter have been a part of Habitat for Humanity.

During their time, they have built and been part of repairs for 4,390 homes in the U.S. and internationally.

The Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity says his dedication not only inspired people locally, but internationally.

“I remember seeing a picture of President Carter at 92 up on a ladder. He had fallen. He had a black eye and he was still pounding a hammer. So he just really gives a lot of inspiration,” Amy Gibbs, the Executive Director for the Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity, says.

When talking about Habitat for Humanity, Carter was quoted as saying “Habitat provides a simple, but powerful avenue for people of different backgrounds to come together to achieve those most meaningful things in life.”