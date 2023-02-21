Upper Midwest Braces for Blizzard, Nearly 2 Feet of Snow

Storm The Minneapolis skyline is viewed Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A massive winter storm that will push across the northern U.S. in coming days could dump several feet of snow at higher elevations and bring dangerously cold temperatures, forecasters said Sunday. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A wide swath of the Upper Midwest braced Tuesday for a historic winter storm that was expected to bring blizzard conditions, bitterly cold temperatures and 2 feet of snow.

The storm was to begin around midday and continue through Thursday morning, dumping heavy snow over parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The system took direct aim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, where 2 feet or more of snow was possible. More than a foot of snow was expected in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The National Weather Service described it as a “historic three-day winter storm” that would cause life-threatening travel disruptions.

Bitter cold will only make matters worse. In Pierre, South Dakota, the weather service expects up to 14 inches of snow, 40 mph winds and temperatures in the single digits by Wednesday night and early Thursday. The wind chill could dip to minus 25 degrees (minus 32 Celsius).

The weather service said the blizzard will actually involve two rounds. For the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, the first storm arriving Wednesday afternoon will bring up to 7 inches of snow. Round 2 starting later Wednesday and into Thursday is the real whopper, “with an additional 10 to 20 inches expected.”

Wind gusts of 35 mph will be common and could reach 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. That will result in “significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas,” the weather service said.

Total snow accumulation could hit 25 inches, with the highest accumulations across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin, the weather service said.

The snowfall could be historic, even in a region that gets a lot of snow.

According to the weather service, the biggest snow event on record in the Twin Cities was 28.4 inches from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, 1991 — known as the Halloween Blizzard. The second-largest was 21.1 inches of snow from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, 1985. The Twin Cities got 20 inches of snow from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 1982.

The weather service said east central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota could get up to 22 inches and a light glaze of ice, with winds gusting to 50 mph.

The storm was already having an impact. In anticipation of it, the Minnesota House canceled all committee hearings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday as well as its floor session Thursday. Since representatives don’t normally meet on Friday, the House won’t reconvene until Monday.

Hardware store owners said residents were generally taking the forecast in stride.

At C&S Supply, an employee-owned hardware store in Mankato, manager Corey Kapaun said demand was high for salt and grit, but not for shovels, snow blowers or other equipment. He attributed that to the fact that winter is two-thirds over.

Kapaun said he’s sold 130 to 140 snow blowers and around 1,000 shovels this winter, when Mankato has seen more than 3 feet of snow.

“I think people are either prepared or they’re not,” Kapaun said. “It’s usually the first snowfall of the year that gets a lot of attention. With a storm like this, I expected a little bit more, but we’ve already had a big year of snow already.”

In Sioux Falls, Dallas VandenBos has owned Robson True Value hardware store for 48 years. His customers are used to the snow, but don’t necessarily trust the forecast.

“When we had that storm the first part of January, they told us we were probably going to get three or four inches of snow, and we got 18 inches,” VandenBos said.

Sales of snow-related items haven’t really picked up, but VandenBos has a backlog of snow blowers to repair. Those bringing them in Tuesday were out of luck — they won’t be ready for a week.

“They’re not going to get them in time for this snow,” VandenBos said.