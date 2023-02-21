Onaway 211 Bar and Grill Raise Almost $20,000 for Great Lakes Burn Camp

The 211 Bar and Grill in Onaway raised close to $20,000 in just four hours at its spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

The funds will go to benefit the Great Lakes Burn Camp. The camp provides both winter and summer camps free of charge for children who have been burned.

The fundraiser, an annual tradition, happens right before the winter camp kicks off at the UAW Black Lake Conference Center.

Jeremy Pasella, who co-owns the 211 Bar & Grill with his wife, Becky said the support from the community is huge.

“Small community, big heart. And if somebody needs something. We come together and it just shows who we are and obviously, we’re not a large community. But as you can see, what we raised in the matter of 4 hours, $19,519! I think that tells you who we are,” said Pasella.

The owners presented the check to the kids this past Sunday and threw them a pizza party.

The last day of the winter burn camp was this past Monday.