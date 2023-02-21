Potter’s Bakery in Traverse City Calls Fat Tuesday a Success Despite Increased Cost of Production

A business in Traverse City is saying that Fat Tuesday has been a success for them, despite the increased cost of production.

Potter’s Bakery in Traverse City says they saw an increase in business compared to last year, even with the increased cost of ingredients.

Potter’s Bakery says the increasing cost, and conversely, the prices of Packzi, is a common experience.

“Every single year the cost goes up. Probably every two months are flour, sugar, shortening butter. It all goes up in some things we get wholesale, some things we don’t. It’s impacted us a lot this year and we did have to raise our price. And, you know, there’s just a lot of grumbling, but we can’t help it,” Kathleen Potter, the co-owner of Potter’s Bakery, says.

They say for packaging items, they have to be ordered a year in advance.