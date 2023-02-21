Montmorency Sheriff, Board of Commissioners at Odds Attempting to Fill School Resource Officer Positions

A Northern Michigan Sheriff and the county Board of Commissioners are going back and forth over the county’s need for more school resource officers.

The back and forth between the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office and the board picked up Friday when Sheriff Chad Brown posted a video on Facebook explaining his struggles working with the board over the past year.

Montmorency County Sheriff's Office

In the video Sheriff Brown says he recently showed the board a new state grant that would pay for half of a school resource officer’s salary. However, the chair of the board, Don Edwards, believes they already have enough deputies to provide two more school resource officers if they change deputy’s schedules from 12-hour shifts to 10-hour shifts.

Sheriff Brown called out the board for micromanaging, but Edwards says this past experience as Sheriff gives him a better understanding than most people.

Montmorency County Building

Edwards says he along with the rest of the board understand there is a need for more school resource officers but says he’s not sure the best way they should fund it.

“It boils down to money. We’re trying to figure out if we can afford it all on us or a partial system with the Sheriff, or a three-year program,” Edwards contemplates.

Edwards says he and Sheriff Brown both have the same goal but have different ways of achieving it. The board meets Thursday with hopes to have a better understanding of how they’ll fund the two school resource officers.

The board has until Aug. 1 to take advantage of the state grant.







