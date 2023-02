Cops and Doughnuts Celebrating Fat Tuesday with Paczki-6:15

Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, known as the day to indulge in foods before the Christian fasting season of lent begins on Wednesday.

A popular treat to enjoy on Fat Tuesday is a Paczki.

Cops and Doughnuts in Clare are known for their Paczki.

They make about 50 thousand traditional polish Paczki from scratch to celebrate the day.

They ship their Paczki nationwide.

Cops and Doughnuts have many different paczki flavors, from custard with chocolate frosting to prune with granulated sugar.

