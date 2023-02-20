Village of Hersey Receives $1 Million From DNR Spark Grant

The Village of Hersey is slated to receive $1 million in grant money for a shared use pathway.

The DNR selected Hersey, along with 20 other communities, to share over $14 million as part of the DNR’s Spark Grants. The Spark Grant is given to communities that want to develop opportunities for residents and visitors.

Republican Representative Tom Kunse from Clare and Village President Karen Huisman are excited to see the future the grant will help pave.

“It’s just exciting to see that Hershey is going to get, you know, I mean, $1 million that’ll change things for generations. So I’m glad to see that. That’ll be good for everybody,” Kunse says.

“We’re very excited about it because it really is the central part of a much larger plan. And we can hardly wait for the whole thing to be completed,” Huisman says.

Future plans for the path’s in Hersey will connect everything from the Pier Marquette Trail down to the Fourth Street Bridge.