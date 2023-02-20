Presidents Day: Did You Know These 10 Facts About Gerald Ford?

In honor of Presidents Day, we decided to take a look at Gerald Ford, the only U.S. president with real ties to the great state of Michigan. So without further ado, here are some fun facts about President Ford!

He was born Leslie Lynch King Jr. (on July 14, 1913). Gerald Ford was his stepfather’s name, and the one that the future president legally took when he was around 20. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, but raised in Grand Rapids. Ford went to the University of Michigan. He played on the football team and won two national championships with the Wolverines. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers were interested in Ford, but he decided to go to Yale Law School. After Pearl Harbor, Ford joined the U.S. Naval Reserve and served there from 1942-46. He is the only U.S. president to have served as a park ranger, according to NationalParks.org. In 1949, Ford was elected a U.S. representative from Michigan’s 5th Congressional District, kicking off his political career. He became vice president in 1973 when Spiro Agnew resigned. After President Richard Nixon resigned the next year, Ford became the 38th president of the United States. He served from 1974-77. He is the only president never to have been elected as president or vice president.



