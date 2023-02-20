Officers Find Woman Up a Tree After Car Chase Through Cheboygan Co.

Mackinaw City Police say a car chase through Cheboygan County led to an arrest and the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Officers were alerted by the Midland Police Department that a stolen vehicle they were tracking was in Mackinaw City. Officers say they found the vehicle near the casino, but when the woman driving the vehicle saw them she took off.

The driver led officers on a high speed chase for about 50 miles. They say she was driving recklessly, swerving around other vehicles in no passing zones and running red lights and stop signs, going over 100 mph at times.

Officers say the woman got stuck on an unplowed road and ran away from the vehicle. A K9 tracked her over several hours and eventually found her in a tree.

The 36-year-old woman from Cadillac is in the Cheboygan County Jail on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Flee & Elude, Resisting and Obstructing Police, Reckless Driving, Malicious Destruction of Property to a Police Vehicle and more.