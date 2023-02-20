‘Knitting Together’ Teaches the Community the Importance of Sewing

On the second Tuesday of every month from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., the Ludington Area Center for the Arts presents “Knitting Together,” an opportunity for people of all ages to learn the joy of sewing.

From scarfs to hats there is a project suitable for every skill level with knowledgeable and passion instructors ready to provide you with the tricks of the trade.

The event costs $5 for LACA members and $10 for non-LACA members but includes all of the supplies that you will need to complete your project, even crank knitting machines for those not quite handy with needles.

For more information or to register for your next class of workshop, visit the Ludington Area Center for the Arts website.