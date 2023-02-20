Karamo to Lead MI GOP, Sparking Pessimism Within Party

The Michigan Republicans elected their new leadership but not everyone in the party is on board or even optimistic for the future.

“I’m not taking political advice from somebody who lost an election by 600,000 votes,” said Dennis Lennox, a Republican consultant.

Kristina Karamo was elected party chair on Saturday during the party’s convention. She is an educator and activist who lost the race for Secretary of State by 14 points to Jocelyn Benson.

Karamo at Convention

Karamo has yet to officially concede the race. Now she’s in charge of the state party, tasked with raising money and winning elections.

“They control a political party that exists just for one reason, that one reason is to win elections, period,” said Lennox.

That’s exactly what Karamo has not been able to do in the past, says Lennox, after losing to Benson in November and failing to effectively raise money for her campaign.

“Make no mistake, the institution of the Michigan Republican Party is dead ,” said Lennox. “1854-2023. Rest in Peace.”

Lennox’s opinion was expressed by many longtime republicans after her win. Those running for delegates, who ultimately vote for the Chair, tend to be the most outspoken and right wing of the party. These are not the experienced fundraisers the party has had in the past.

“We’re losing areas like Grand Traverse and Leelanau County, that used to be deeply red,” said Lennox. “The battleground is no longer Oakland County, it is communities like Grand Traverse and Leelanau, and increasingly Petoskey and Charlevoix areas.”

It’s not the end of Republicans, not in the slightest, but the institution of the state party will diminish if Karamo and Co. can’t fundraise.

“In the age of Super PACs, a Super PAC is much more relevant because there are no restrictions on who can give money or how much money they can take,” said Lennox. “That does not apply to county and state political parties.”

Candidates will self fund or lean on local donations. The state party just doesn’t have the money. Lennox just points to the party’s biennial conference on Mackinac Island as a sign of their financial struggles.

“That’s probably not going to happen this year because the Republican Party is bankrupt,” said Lennox. “It missed the deadline to book out the Grand Hotel and that’s unfortunate.”