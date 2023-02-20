Ferris State University Invests $5 Million into Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia

A regular meeting for Ferris State University’s Board of Trustees mean a $5 million investment in the Jim Crow Museum.

The Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia uses objects of intolerance to teach tolerance. It’s an educational tool used to help educate the students, the community and the state.

The Jim crow Museum currently is in the Library’s basement on campus. And the multi-million-dollar investment that was approved by the board of trustees will be used to build a new building.

Advertisement

“It is such an educational experience, and as we say from our founder, Woodbridge Ferris, that whole idea of trying to make the world a better place. We do that on this campus through education. We do it also through what we do in educating it through the Jim Crow Museum,” Bill Pink, the President of Ferris state University, says.

A traveling museum is also in production.