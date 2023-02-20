Chippewa Hills School District Featured in a Documentary

The Chippewa Hills School District is featured in a documentary airing on Detroit Public Television.

The documentary is called “Supporting Michigan Learners Toward Excellence in Reading.”

Chippewa Hills School District says they were chosen because they take an approach only used in a handful of districts.

The approach is a multi-tiered system of support to help students K through fourth become strong readers. They’ve been doing it his way for the last six years.

“MTSS has helped the students in our school to be identified for any reading gaps they may have,” said Amanda Kimball, Principal at Barryton Elementary. “We take into account all different types of data: attendance, engagement, how they do on reading assessments, and then we’re able to provide targeted supports for them.”

Students in tier one are meeting their benchmarks.

Students in tiers two and three need more support, and data helps determine the individual help each student needs.

“If it’s in phonics, then we will have a phonics-based program they will work on. If it’s in comprehension, we’ll have a comprehension-based intervention for them to work on. So we narrow it down,” explained Dr. Bob Grover, Superintendent at Chippewa Hills School District.

Since using this approach, the school district has been seeing progress.

“A lot of these assessments I’ve done for years. Every single student, no matter what, missed a certain skill. For example, the C-E sound. Since we’ve been doing intervention this way, when I test universally, I probably have two students out of the several hundred that I test make that same mistake. So huge, huge gains there,” said Angela Dey, Intervention Coordinator at Barryton Elementary.

The school district is seeing its students grow in reading at a time when schools are playing catch up from the pandemic.

“I think reading sets the tone for not only the elementary years but lifelong learners. I think it will travel with them for their entire lives,” said Kimball.