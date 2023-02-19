175 Pond Hockey Teams Compete During annual Labatt Blue Tournament

Hockey players converged in St. Ignace for a popular tournament on Feb. 18 and 19.

The 16th annual Labatt Blue pond hockey tournament took place on Chain Lake instead of Moran Bay.

Due to the warm winter weather, Moran Bay just did not develop ice for the tournament.

Advertisement

So it was moved to Chain Lake, which is only about a mile inland from Moran Bay, and had 14″ of ice.

The first tournament 15 years ago had a dozen teams. This weekend there are 175 teams, from twelve states and Canada.

“we have a couple teams that actually meet every year and they have just become great friends,” said st. Ignace visitor’s bureau executive director lora brown. “we have another team that lives all over the country and they come together to play, so just a lot of really good friends. Yea, just to get together and have a good time.”

The tournament wraps up Sunday with the winner earning bragging rights and a trophy.