Traverse City--

Traverse City West beat Big Rapids Friday night 4-1 in their “Battle for the Paddle”.

TCW’s goals were recorded by Carter Dobb, Seth Munro, and Brandon Meyers (2).

Goalie Mason West blocked 31 of 32 shots on goal on the night.

This will be the seventh straight time the Titans take home the paddle.