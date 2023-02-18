Power Outage for Areas of Lake County from 2/18 to 2/19

Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to those in the Baldwin and Idlewild areas.

There will be a major power outage affecting every Consumers Energy customer west of State Road.

“The 48,000 volt power line that feeds Idlewild and Baldwin will be shut down at 11:30pm Saturday night for approximately 7 hours due to 2 poles being moved at 8th St and the Baldwin River,” the office said on their Facebook. “The Courthouse and jail will be affected and on standby power. However street lights will be out as well as the caution lights at 76th St., Broadway and US 10, and both the South and North junctions on M37/US 10. It will be dark for areas without power.”

Advertisement

There is a warming shelter at Webber Township Hall, or you can contact Lake County Central Dispatch at (231)745 2711 if shelter is needed.



