Fundraiser Dinner Held in Clare County for Fallen Mounted Deputy

Nichole Shuff-Balint served Clare county as a physician assistant and volunteer deputy before an accident took her life in July 2022.

Clare County Sheriff’s Office along with the community gathered to remember one of their own.

The event organizer says “This is to honor Nichole and all that she was about.”

“We’re just opening the doors and it’s wonderful. I always believe that the community comes together for a good cause.” Along with the spaghetti dinner there are also many items up for auction donated by members and organizations of the Clare County community.

“This is going to be the live auction and we also have a silent auction. And things were donated all over Clare county, we had a big outpour of support from everyone.”

And all the funds raised at this dinner will go towards scholarships in honor of Nichole and what she was passionate about. “This is going to go towards the scholarship fund. Donations can be made to the Clare County Community Foundation in Nichole’s name. And we’re hoping that we’ll raise enough money that we can have two scholarships. One for a student in the medical field and one for students that are going into criminal justice because she was both.”

Nichole’s family, friends and community were more than happy to come together to remember her and all the work she’s done for Clare County, “Nichole was a very vibrant, caring person and when she had the accident she was getting off the horse to take care of somebody and the family would like to honor her by giving back to the community.”