USDA Announces Millions for Broadband Expansion in U.P.

Faster internet in rural parts of the U.P. will soon be available to more people thanks to a grant announced Friday.

The US Department of Agriculture announced $19.5 million worth of broadband expansion. Brandon Fewins, State Director of the USDA Rural Development, said the funds would help more than 1,000 households, as well as businesses and farms in Mackinac and Chippewa counties.

For many in rural communities, this will be a gamechanger said Fewins.

“We live in a 21st century global economy, and if you don’t have adequate access to Internet, you’re really in a situation where you’re falling behind,” said Fewins.

Fewins said the pandemic highlighted the challenges for those without access. He said broadband is essential infrastructure just like water and roads.