Trial Set for 5 Involved in Plot to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Five men, all charged with supporting the plot to kidnap and murder Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have had their cases combined into one trial. The men’s statements will also be allowed as evidence in the trial.

“These statements will provide the jury with more detail as to what happened during the commission of the crimes charged,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Brian Higgins, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, William Null and Michael Null are charged with one count each of providing material support for a terrorist act. All but Higgins are also charged with possessing a firearm when committing or attempting to commit a felony.

Advertisement

The five men are accused of targeting Gov. Whitmer’s vacation cottage and conducting surveillance of her home back in August and September of 2020.

Their next court date is March 13.