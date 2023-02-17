Strive for a Safer Driver Teaches High Schoolers the Rules of the Road

In an effort to educate students on how to stay safe on roadways here in Northern Michigan Kayla Wright-Thomas and her team bring Strive for a Safer Driver (S4SD) to high schools throughout the state.

Providing a thorough curriculum that is both educational and fun, Kayla has seen positive results through this program that have benefitted the community in numerous ways, giving young drivers a jumpstart in their education.

For more information on the S4SD program or to get the organization involved in your local high school visit the Strive For A Safer Driver website.