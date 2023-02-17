The Clare County Sheriff’s Office is remembering and honoring a beloved member on Saturday.

They’re holding a spaghetti dinner for the Nichole Shuff-Balint Scholarship Fund.

“Nicole was probably one of the most outgoing people that I know. Her heart was for giving back to the community,” said Sheriff John Wilson of Clare County.

Nichole Shuff-Balint was a physician assistant and volunteer deputy in the mounted division for the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.

A role that was near and dear to her heart.

She died in July 2022 after being severely injured, dismounting her horse.

“If you look at the whole incident when she lost her life, she died doing two things she loved. She loved volunteering for our mounted and going to provide medical care for a person who was injured at the fair. Just two parts of her life came together, and that’s how she lost her life,” explained Sheriff Wilson.

The spaghetti dinner for the scholarship fund is at the Clare Moose Lodge.

“The scholarship will be for students in Clare County who want to go into the medical field or criminal justice,” said Maye Rood, fundraiser coordinator.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

The dinner runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.