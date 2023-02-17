If forecasts for lake effect storms have you dreaming of snow days, playing hooky, and dusting off the winter toys, you won’t want to miss Snowy Adventures on the four.

Join Traverse Magazine’s executive editor, Cara McDonald, and hosts of the four this February to get inspired to embrace the season, get outside and try something new.

Winter isn’t over yet—and if you’re looking for ways to make the most of our winter wonderland, tune in as our snow-belt experts from the U.P. join us to share trends, ideas, activities and ways to embrace the ice and snow.

Snowy Adventures will air in late February and early March: on the four Thursdays, 4-5pm, and as a repeat of the segment on Michigan This Morning, Fridays, 4-9am.

