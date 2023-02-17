Snowmobilers Rescued After Getting Lost in the U.P.

Two snowmobilers from out of state were rescued after getting lost in northern Luce County early Wednesday morning.

DNR officers were alerted about the two men from Minnesota and Iowa around 1:30 a.m. They say the men were not familiar with the area and had run out of gas.

Officers say the men started their ride on 11 a.m. Tuesday morning east of Munising. “They had no real destination in mind. Their plan was to ride along the north shoreline and return to Munising,” DNR Conservation Officer Justin Vinson said. “They possibly got turned around in the Trail 8, Trail 88 and Trail 89 loops found west of Grand Marais. They were found just off Trail 8.”

Advertisement

They eventually reached Holland Lake State Forest Campground, about 25 miles north of Newberry. The DNR says the men were soaked from heavy rain and high winds, and took shelter in an outhouse at the campground.

Officer Vinson reached them on his DNR patrol sled around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. He took them back to his patrol truck and got them back to their vehicle.

The DNR wants to remind everyone to be prepared when heading out on a snowmobile trip. These men were lucky that their cellphone had service, but that’s not always the case in remote areas. It’s always good to bring a map and a compass or GPS unit.