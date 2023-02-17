North Country Sportsman’s Club Celebrates The Joy Of The Outdoors

Although the North Country Sportsman’s Club has humble origins, the group’s passion for the beauty of the Michigan outdoors drives this collective to inspire the community to “Get Outside!”.

From Ice Fishing Tournaments that raise funds for local charities to an annual handi-capable deer hunt where the members lead those with disabilities on a guided hunt, the club hopes to foster support for those less fortunate while sharing their love for the Michigan wilderness.

North country sportsmans club

For more information or to support the efforts of the club visit the North Country Sportsman’s Club Facebook Page.



