Luther Grocery Announces Plans to Not Rebuild After Fire

An overnight fire in July last year destroyed Luthor Grocery and the hardware store next to it.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. July 12, and crews worked into the morning putting out the flames. With the stores in ruin, the community came together to help fund the cost of cleanup.

At the time, the owners of the grocery store were planning to rebuild and open shop as soon as possible, but last week they announced on Facebook that they are willing to make a deal if someone is willing to rebuild.

Saying in part, “it is with deep sadness that we have decided not to rebuild the store.” It continues with “we find that we don’t have the energy or the heart to start such a big project.”

The post also thanks the community for all the support.

“Hopefully somebody buys it and build something there, you know, bring back the store. Buy local and stuff, you know, instead of travel So far. The store’s been here at least 70, 80 years. Between the grocery store and the hardware, they’ll both be missed,” Keith Zwagerman, someone who lives near Luther, says.

It is still unclear what started the fire.