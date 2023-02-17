H. Cox & Son Celebrates Community And A Rich History In Northern Michigan

Since 1933, H. Cox & Son has been a pillar of the community in Northern Michigan, providing the support needed to deliver some of your favorite brands to your local store.

Now in their fifth generation of ownership, the current owners Ryan and Mark take a lot of pride in what their family has been able to accomplish as well as how they have been able to innovate, bringing a modern mentality to distribution.

Ryan and Mark

To explore the vibrant history of H. Cox & Son and their deep roots within the Northern Michigan community visit their website.