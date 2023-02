On May 13, golfers from across the state will be heading to Clear Lake Golf Course for the first annual Mecosta County K9 Golf Tournament.

This four person scramble will include 18 holes, dinner, and a variety of prizes to be handed out throughout the tournament.

All proceeds will go directly to the Mecosta County Sheriffs Office K9 Unit.

For more information on competing or becoming an event sponsor contact Teresa O’Neil at (231) 592-0150 or Michael O’Neil at (616) 633-8998