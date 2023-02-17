Elk Rapids Rotary Park to See Major Improvements in 2023

Major improvements are coming to an Antrim County park, thanks to some major fundraising efforts.

Paddle Antrim and the Village of Elk Rapids are announcing the changes coming to Rotary Park. Changes that they call “Gateway to the Community.”

They say private donations and public grant money, including a Michigan Spark grant from the DNR, will lead to some big changes this year.

Advertisement

Paddle Antrim Executive Director Deana Jerdee says, “collectively through private and public funding sources we raised over $900,000 for the project.”

“We’ve been working with the village since 2016 on improvements to Rotary Park and we’re really excited to get to the next step,” Jerdee says.

“This week, we were thrilled and honored to receive a competitive Michigan Spark grant from the Department of Natural Resources,” said Karen Simpson, Village President. “This grant will leverage other grants and gifts, so we can move forward with our nonprofit partner, Paddle Antrim, to implement our community’s vision for Rotary Park and enhance non-motorized connectivity to the water.”

Rotary Park serves as a key trailhead on the Chain of Lakes Water Trail, which covers more than 100-miles stretching through 12 lakes and interconnected rivers in four counties.

Advertisement

“Paddle Antrim is the lead of the Chain of Lakes Water Trail. We are a State Water Trail, one of nine in Michigan. And we’re really excited about providing quality experiences to people of all abilities when they’re out on the water trail,” Jerdee says.

Elk Rapids Rotary Park Courtesy: Paddle Antrim

As for the improvements?

“This project really showcases the amenities that we’re looking to get out on the water trail. It has a non-motorized universally accessible kayak launch that’s part of this. As well as improving the parking, including a drop-off zone,” Jerdee says. “Environmental stewardship is also a really important part of this project. So we will be installing the first non-motorized boat wash station in the state of Michigan... and ensuring that people are protecting our waterways from invasive species.”

They’ll also be adding new restrooms and changing stations at the entrance to the 8-acre park.