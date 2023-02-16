What’s Happening In Northern Michigan: Winter Events in the Mitten

Boyne City Chamber - Smeltania

Smeltania returns to Boyne City on Saturday, February 25th. This day-long winter festival features fun for the whole family, with a variety of activities. Everything takes place at Veterans Park Pavilion in Boyne City, where you’ll find an ice fishing contest, smelt inspired cuisine, a snowman making contest, polar plunge, chili cookoff, and more. Plus, downtown Boyne City businesses will be featuring specials and discounts all weekend long. The event is free for all attendees.

Mackinac Island Tourism & Bicycle St Inn - Twilight Turtle Trek

You can take a lantern-lit ski and snowshoe trek through some of Mackinac Island State Park’s trails during the Twilight Turtle Trek on Saturday, March 4th. The trail begins at Greeney Grove with a bonfire and hot chocolate. This trail is groomed, track set, and lit by lanterns, is approximately 2 miles long. There is no charge to participate in this event, and the trek begins at 5:30pm. You can even make a stay-cation of this event by staying at Bicycle Street Inn, enjoying indoor ski and snowshoe storage while staying in the heart of Main Street.

Harbor Springs Chamber - Restaurant Week

And finally, you can satisfy your foodie cravings during Harbor Springs Area’s Spring Restaurant Week. Starting on Friday, February 24th, you can enjoy special menus at participating area restaurants, designed for 10 days of culinary delight. Restaurant Week is sponsored by the Petoskey Area Visitor’s Bureau, and you’ll want to be sure to try these delicious offerings before Restaurant Week wraps up on Sunday, March 5th.