Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity Starts Habitat on the Go Program for New Way to Give

The Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity is offering a new way to give.

The program is called Habitat on the Go, and offers a pick up service that allows them to use a box truck to pick up unwanted items for donation.

They say this will allow them to gather more items to sell at the re-store.

The facility is renovating a new space and they hope that this service will allow them to help more families in need.

“So for years we’d had a renter in the center of our building and they decided to move out. And we at the board level decided that we wanted to incorporate that space into more additional floor space for Habitat Restore. So now we need to fill that space, so we just decided that we would go ahead and do a big donation push at this time,” Amy Gibbs, the Executive Director for the Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity, said.

All of the money the store makes will go towards building safe and affordable housing in Wexford and Osceola Counties.