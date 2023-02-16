Tom Cooper is the Renaissance Man Running Rocky Top Farms

Rocky Top Farms has a long history in Northern Michigan of providing some of the best natural goods on the market with a personal touch that is hard to come by. From preserve sampler boxes to gift boxes that simply fly off the shelves, Rocky Top Farms ships Michigan goodness across the country to the hungry masses. But owner Tom Cooper takes everything that he does, one step further. Instead of a standard container, Rocky Top Farms ships out their products in beautiful cedar boxes that capture the heart of Michigan.

Tom’s love of woodworking has lead to many projects over the years but what truly sets his work apart are his beautiful Walnut Tables and his customized Lazy Susans. Using techniques that Tom has perfected over the years, it is rare that he is able to hang onto one of his creations for very long, as his work is requested far and wide. Tom even goes out of his way to find Pure Michigan river stones that he embeds into some of his pieces using a time-consuming layering process. But for folks like Tom, pride in his craft is more important than anything else.

