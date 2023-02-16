Recent Rise in Retail Sales Could Hurt the Economy

Retail sales are up despite inflation and rising interest rates.

Retail Sales Rise in January

Consumers across the country rebounded last month after a weak holiday shopping season. According to a report from the government, retail sales were up 3% in January. However, Ferris State Economics Professor Alex Cartwright says that recent jump isn’t necessarily a good sign for the economy.

“In ordinary times it would be a reason to celebrate, that people are out spending money. It’s a concern right now because the fear is the federal reserve is going to use this as an excuse to hike interest rates further,” Professor Cartwright explains.

He says the jump is due to a number of reasons including a rise in social security payments, low unemployment and retirement investments stabilizing. Plus, he points to shoppers who stayed home in January 2022 due to concerns surrounding COVID.

And while nationally there may be a sales jump, some stores in Northern Michigan aren’t feeling it. Although the owner of Simply Delightful, Steven Barnes, says he’s noticed an increase in shoppers, the owner of Charming North, Ashley Clark, says she hasn’t.

“I think we’re actually down a little bit from this time last year,” Clark admits.

Professor Cartwright says the mix of inflation and rising interest rates could lead to the economy getting much worse.

“And unfortunately, these strong sales number combined with the low unemployment numbers make it look as if the economy is still strong enough to sustain more interest rate increases. [However] this continued pattern of strong consistent interest rate increases will absolutely lead to a recession,” Professor Cartwright predicts.

Local businesses say they’re not sure what to expect in the future but are hoping for the best.

“There’s all these unknowns and what ifs. So, hopefully things kind of stay balanced,” Barnes says.