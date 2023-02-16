Michigan Rubber Building in Cadillac Damaged in Fire

The Cadillac Fire Department said Thursday that they were called to Michigan Rubber in Cadillac on Wednesday night for reports of a fire.

The fire department arrived around 11:20 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the Michigan Rubber building. All employees had been evacuated, the fire department said.

Fire personnel made their way inside and extinguished the blaze. They were on scene until 1:24 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

The building suffered minimal damage, but there was heavy damage to multiple presses and equipment. No injuries were reported.

The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Haring Township Fire Department, Cherry Grove Township Fire Department and MMR EMS.