Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Offering Free Passes to Any MSU Student and Faculty

In the wake of the tragedy at MSU, the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA is offering a free pass to MSU students and faculty who may be home while classes are suspended.

A parent of two MSU students reached out to the Y indicating a desire to exercise at the facilities.

For the YMCA, that was a no brainer.

Now, they’re extending that goodwill to any student or faculty member.

With many MSU students and faculty displaced, the YMCA felt they had the resources to provide emotional, mental and spiritual support.

“We just felt it would be a good thing to reach out and let those folks know that if they’d like to come by and use the Y for a few days before they head back down, that we would love to be able to provide that for them,” Andrew Page, President and CEO of the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA, said.

Any MSU student or faculty member can receive a pass from the West YMCA in Traverse City until Feb. 20.