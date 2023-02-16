Arrests Made in 2020 Overdose Death in Manistee

On the morning of April 6, 2020, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to a vehicle parked on 28th Street in Manistee with an unresponsive person inside.

Brittany Andre McClarty

The person, a 30-year-old man from Manistee, was found deceased of an apparent drug overdose. A syringe was found in his hand and additional evidence was collected from inside the vehicle. An autopsy was performed, and the cause of death determined to be toxic effects of fentanyl and mitragynine.

A lengthy investigation followed, and an arrest warrant was issued for now 38-year-old Brittany Andre McClarty from Manistee on June 14, 2022. McClarty was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022, in West Monroe, Louisiana.

The MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team took custody of McClarty on Sept. 30, 2022, and took her back to Michigan.

An arrest warrant was issued for now 31-year-old Derek Robert Rosen from Bear Lake on Feb. 1, 2023. Rosen was informed of his charges while incarcerated in the Manistee County Jail on Feb. 5, 2023.

Derek Robert Rosen

McClarty was arraigned on Dec. 19, 2022, in the 85th District Court in Manistee for one count Delivery of Controlled Substance Causing Death, and one count Delivery of Controlled Substance less than 50 grams. She has been bound over to circuit court and is in the Manistee County Jail.

Rosen was arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee for one count Delivery of Controlled Substance Causing Death, and one count Delivery of Controlled Substance less than 50 grams.