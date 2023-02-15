Ferris State Reviews Emergency Preparedness in Wake of MSU Shooting

Local universities, including Ferris State said they’re reviewing safety protocols and procedures for their campus, as they look at what happened at Michigan State University.

Ferris Police Chief/Director of Public Safety Ibrahim Haroon said the school had already been reviewing their emergency response plans, but that review is now a priority after the MSU shooting. No changes have been made yet, but campus leaders said they’re looking to East Lansing, especially to see how they handle the aftermath of the shooting for possible lessons.

“What did it look like two or three days into the incident and what did it look like two days afterwards? And I think then as we kind of find that there were some lessons that were learned,so in time as it develops, you know, I think there’s going to be a lot more answers,” said Haroon.

Ferris Police said one way students can keep themselves safe is by signing up for alerts from the campus police department.