Diving into the Deep for Great Lakes Shipwrecks

2/23/2023

We caught up with Dusty Kilfman on The Four Thursday to show off even more of his work, this time with video of the shipwrecks that he found while diving.

Check it out right here.

2/14/2023

Northern Michigan native, Dusty Klifman, sits with us on our “Say Less” Tuesday to talk about his mission to preserve shipwrecks in the Great Lakes.

Learn about his journey to become the diver he is now and the importance to him to document his findings. You can find out more about his work on his website. There you can also find his social media where he posts his facts and finds!

Shipwreck Photo Courtesy: Dusty Klifman @Blueyes Below

Join us on the four on Feb. 23 for another segment featuring Dusty, and see some of his work.